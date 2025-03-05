SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Hologic by 18.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,788,000 after acquiring an additional 306,562 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Hologic by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

