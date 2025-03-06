Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 763,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,940.0 days.

Allegro.eu Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

