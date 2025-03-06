Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 763,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,940.0 days.
Allegro.eu Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $7.65.
Allegro.eu Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro.eu
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.