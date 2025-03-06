NewSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,681 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 941,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,803,000 after purchasing an additional 687,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 591,800 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $61.13 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

