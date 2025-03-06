Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $99,019.50 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,165. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dropbox Stock Performance
Shares of DBX opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on DBX
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.