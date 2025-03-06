Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,295 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after buying an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,795,000 after buying an additional 308,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,214,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,720,000 after buying an additional 963,978 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

