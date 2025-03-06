Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HASI opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

