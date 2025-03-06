Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 194.89 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 199.73 ($2.57). 6,079,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 4,582,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.76).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.92.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

