TFI International Inc. Acquires 1,108 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) insider TFI International Inc. acquired 1,108 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$127.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,046.47.

TFI International Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, TFI International Inc. bought 15,020 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$185.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,785,967.73.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$120.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$179.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$191.89. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$116.50 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17. The company has a market cap of C$7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$207.43.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

