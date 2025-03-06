Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,781 shares during the quarter. Kemper accounts for 2.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $57,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Kemper by 81.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after acquiring an additional 375,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kemper by 1,070.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kemper by 102.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Kemper by 60.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kemper by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,136,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,868,000 after acquiring an additional 79,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Kemper Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.