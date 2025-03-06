Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 1.1 %
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
