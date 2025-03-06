Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBUU

Malibu Boats Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.