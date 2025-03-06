PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of PENN opened at $20.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 8.4% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

