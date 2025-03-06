Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $140.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day moving average is $150.03. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

