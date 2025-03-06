Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAM

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,206,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,108,000 after acquiring an additional 862,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 264,706 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Pampa Energía by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 508,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,706,000 after purchasing an additional 188,114 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,552,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.