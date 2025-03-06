Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – March 5th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and BTC Digital are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares in companies that have significant involvement in the bitcoin market, whether by holding large reserves of bitcoin, investing in its infrastructure, or conducting business directly related to cryptocurrencies. By investing in these stocks, market participants gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements along with the potential benefits and risks associated with traditional equity investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,126,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,083,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,608,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,961,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,342,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,403,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 4.20. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 7,531,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,415,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

BTC Digital (METX)

Shares of NASDAQ METX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 11,037,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. BTC Digital has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

