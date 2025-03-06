Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.55% from the stock’s previous close.

JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Jamf stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Jamf by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

