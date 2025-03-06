Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Drops By 24.5%

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 804,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target for the company.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Up 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

FMS opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,045.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 74,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

