Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Declines By 24.3%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.9 %
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $50.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $43.72 by $6.70. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Fairfax Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
