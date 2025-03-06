Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $11.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 659,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 150,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 510.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 56,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $738.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.01 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

