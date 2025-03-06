Comparing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) and Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autonomix Medical has a beta of -5.4, indicating that its stock price is 640% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 1.17% 9.74% 7.35% Autonomix Medical N/A -212.48% -161.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and Autonomix Medical's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Penumbra and Autonomix Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $1.19 billion 9.22 $90.95 million $0.34 840.91 Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$15.43 million ($12.93) -0.19

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical. Autonomix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Penumbra and Autonomix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 3 12 1 2.88 Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Penumbra presently has a consensus target price of $292.64, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. Autonomix Medical has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,052.26%. Given Autonomix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than Penumbra.

Summary

Penumbra beats Autonomix Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX. It also provides access products, including guide catheters and the Penumbra distal delivery catheters under the Neuron, Neuron MAX Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, BMX81, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands; Penumbra System, an integrated mechanical thrombectomy system comprising reperfusion catheters and separators, the 3D Revascularization Device, aspiration tubing, and aspiration pump under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, Max, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands; and neuro embolization coiling systems that includes the Penumbra Coil 400, a detachable coil that provides an alternative for the treatment of aneurysms and other complex lesions, as well as Penumbra SMART COIL, a detachable coil to treat patients with a wide range of neurovascular lesions; and POD400 and PAC400 brands. In addition, the company provides peripheral embolization products, such as Ruby Coil System consisting of detachable coils for peripheral applications; Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, a low-profile microcatheter with a high-flow lumen; POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) System, a single device solution; and Packing Coil, a complementary device for use in other peripheral embolization products. Further, it offers an immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the real immersive system brand; and neurosurgical tools, such as Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device for surgical removal of fluid and tissue from the ventricles and cerebrum. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

