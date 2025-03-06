Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 576,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $236,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $399.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $387.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $415.76 and a 200-day moving average of $401.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

