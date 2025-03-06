What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Mosaic FY2026 Earnings?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research report issued on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOS. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

MOS opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

