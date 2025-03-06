Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Buys $49,998.00 in Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,282 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

