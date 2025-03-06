Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Sells 5,825 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $84,404.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,660.76. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3,746.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

