Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 392.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 78.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 24.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.52. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

About Northern Technologies International

(Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.