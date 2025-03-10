Mount Lucas Management LP Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.