Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average is $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

