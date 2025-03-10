Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Acquires Shares of 200,000 BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. BT Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

BT Group Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

