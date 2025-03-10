Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Strategic Equity Management increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 160,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $56.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

