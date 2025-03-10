BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 881 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

