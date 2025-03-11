165,908 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 165,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SPLV opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
