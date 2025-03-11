165,908 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 165,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPLV opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.