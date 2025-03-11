Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) PT at $468.56

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $449.05 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $536.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

