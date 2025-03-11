Top Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – March 8th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the design, production, and retail of clothing and accessories. These stocks can be influenced by consumer trends, seasonality, and economic cycles, making the sector sensitive to shifts in market sentiment and fashion industry dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $62.31 on Friday, hitting $964.31. 5,505,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $989.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $942.97. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market cap of $428.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $91.68. 35,897,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,647,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $736.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $495.91. 3,838,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.95. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

