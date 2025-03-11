KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,647,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,617 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 114,444.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,809,000 after acquiring an additional 342,189 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in KLA by 10,766.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 228,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after buying an additional 226,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,221,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in KLA by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 441,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,916,000 after buying an additional 201,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $678.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $723.10 and its 200-day moving average is $709.19. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $609.40 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

