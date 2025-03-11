Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 446 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $185.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.65. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $178.84 and a 52 week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.62.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

