Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 146,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.