PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its position in PJT Partners by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,192,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. Citizens Jmp cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

PJT stock opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.51 and a fifty-two week high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

