HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 561.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 142,507 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

