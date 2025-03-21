CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $21.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.33. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

