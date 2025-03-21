Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 172.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,659 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $935,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
