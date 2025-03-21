VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $575.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

