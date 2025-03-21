Develop North (LON:DVNO) Announces Earnings Results

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Develop North had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Develop North Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of DVNO opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.38. Develop North has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 86 ($1.12).

Develop North Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Develop North’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.54%.

About Develop North

Develop North PLC, an investment company, provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. The company also invests in financial assets comprising loans. It makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, selected loan financings, subordinated loans, and other debt instruments.

