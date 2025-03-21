Semanteon Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Semanteon Capital Management LP lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,663 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,322 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3 %

HAL opened at $24.99 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

