Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.90, but opened at $31.23. Alpha Technology Group shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 810 shares traded.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

