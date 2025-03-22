Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of US Foods worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

USFD stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

