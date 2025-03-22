Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,147 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,402 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 51.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,826,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,974 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 36.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,781,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,612 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 33.5% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,610,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after acquiring an additional 654,568 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 0.9 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of VST stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.21. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

