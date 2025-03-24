Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $114,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 142.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $346,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $361,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $49.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,012,448. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

