Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Duolingo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $1,622,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,730 shares in the company, valued at $21,977,030.40. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,499 shares of company stock valued at $32,677,268. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.25.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.0 %

DUOL stock opened at $309.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.47. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

