Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,320,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,262,000 after purchasing an additional 138,807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 203.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,105,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1,146.9% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,315 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 866,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 187,103 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

