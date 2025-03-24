Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 785.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 223,720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Intel by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

