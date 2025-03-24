Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.02 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $218,918,000. Roberts Foundation purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $147,910,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,136,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,659,000 after acquiring an additional 728,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,199,000 after acquiring an additional 503,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $116.54 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

